Déclaration de l’Ambassade des États-Unis sur les résultats des élections aux Comores

Mtamkuho wa he Wowubalozi wa Marekani Wudjumwa ze Natidja za he Wowucagizi





Ye Marekani ngayi feresheyawo wo wa Komori naye sirikali ya Komori pvo wa shinda wa beyililiya wu wastwa na wutrulivu wo wusiku wa he wo wucaguzi we he ye raisi ne ma muhafidhu pvo ntsi djuwu, bayingwe pvawonesiha baandhu za matata za hundriha. Wa imam, womtolwa ze natidja za dhwarura ne she yikayo sha hwendesa wo wucaguzi (CENI) wudja na twara mowo la msinadi la ladhimu li djibulwa illy ye amani na womkayo ndro wahe wowanatsi zendeleye. Ye Marekani ngayi feresheyawo wo wa Komori naye sirikali ya Komori pvo wa shinda wa beyililiya wu wastwa na wutrulivu wo wusiku wa he wo wucaguzi we he ye raisi ne ma muhafidhu pvo ntsi djuwu, bayingwe pvawonesiha baandhu za matata za hundriha. Wa imam, womtolwa ze natidja za dhwarura ne she yikayo sha hwendesa wo wucaguzi (CENI) wudja na twara mowo la msinadi la ladhimu li djibulwa illy ye amani na womkayo ndro wahe wowanatsi zendeleye.





Wo wa Komori ngwa lindawo na ngwa stahikiyo nyi chaguzi za wuhuriya na wu haki. Wa imam, wurumiya mvuwu tsi ndele djawabu lahe letrwa mowo lahe wo wucaguzi. Ngari parawo ye CENI, ye ma dhwamana ya Komri, wa thibitishe wu pvenufu wa kamiliha na maelezo ma pvenufu ho djumwa ze natidja za roha ye mwzi kume na sita ya (16) January, cabla ya ho wo mrasmisho wa heze natidja ne mahakama ya djuwu. Hususwani, ngari karibisawo wupvenufu ho husu ze natidja za mwando za roha, ziwonesawo mbabandrano bayina ya he ze natidja za caguwa ye raisi ne za caguwa ye ma muhafidhu wa he yezisiwa, pvokawo kazi dja kaya nyi pvenufu ho wusoni mwe wo wagodjezi wandani no wa pvondze wa he ze nyi caguzi.





Ye Marekani ngayi parawo ze djanibu piya hunu komori wa stehi wo mwendo wa wunafasiya, ye shariya mshindzi sha he yentsi, na wo wuhaki wa dawula yili riziye pva tsendjeze mpotezo roho hawu milki. Ngari laaniyo hena namna ya mrendzo mvuwu, nawu para wu trulivu wo harimwa ze djanibu piya, mwengoni mwawo nde ze djanibu kinyume ne yezi, nawu tavadhwali wukaya hayina ma trwaramowo ngaya lazimuwo ya djibulwa hawu dunga ze ndziya zaki shariya.





Ye Marekani ngayi wombawo wukaya ye sirikali ya Komori ngayidjo wurenga yeshwabaha yi thibitishe wupvenufu wo harimwa wo mwendeso wa he wucaguzi, yi tadjirise wo wuaminifu wo harumwa ye mikontsi yaki shariya ya hayo, tsena yi thibitishe wukamilifu wa he ze nyicaguzi zinu ne zidjawo.





Déclaration de l’Ambassade des États-Unis sur les résultats des élections aux Comores





Les États-Unis félicitent le peuple et le gouvernement des Comores pour avoir maintenu l'ordre et le calme le jour des élections du président et des gouverneurs du pays, malgré quelques irrégularités enregistrées. Cependant, l'annonce ultérieure des résultats provisoires par la Commission Électorale Nationale Indépendante (CENI) a soulevé des préoccupations sérieuses qui doivent être abordées pour maintenir la paix et le bien-être de la nation.





Le peuple comorien s'attend à des élections libres et justes. Toutefois, la violence n'est pas la réponse à toutes les préoccupations concernant le processus. Nous appelons la CENI et les autorités comoriennes à assurer une totale transparence et à clarifier les résultats qu'elle a annoncés le 16 janvier avant la certification des résultats par la Cour Suprême. En particulier, nous apprécierons de la clarté sur les résultats initiaux annoncés, qui indiquaient une disparité dans la participation pour ceux qui votaient pour le président et les gouverneurs, ce qui n'était pas apparent aux observateurs électoraux nationaux et internationaux.





Les États-Unis appellent toutes les parties aux Comores à respecter le processus démocratique, sa constitution et l'état de droit pour éviter toute perte supplémentaire de vie et de biens. Nous dénonçons toute violence, appelons au calme de toutes les parties, y compris les partis d'opposition, et exhortons à ce que toutes les plaintes liées aux élections soient résolues par voie légale selon le système juridique établi.





Les États-Unis espèrent que le gouvernement des Comores saisira l'opportunité d'assurer la transparence dans le processus électoral, d'augmenter la confiance en ses institutions et d'assurer l'intégrité de cette élection ainsi que des élections futures.









U.S. Embassy Statement on Comoros Election Results





The United States commends the people and government of Comoros for maintaining order and calm the day of the country’s presidential and gubernatorial elections, despite some documented irregularities. However, the subsequent announcement of the provisional results by the National Independent Electoral Commission (CENI) raised serious concerns that must be addressed to maintain the peace and well-being of the nation.





The Comorian people expect and deserve free and fair elections. However, violence is not the answer to concerns about the process. We call on the CENI, and Comorian authorities, to ensure full transparency and clarify the results it announced on January 16 in advance of the certification of results by the Supreme Court. In particular, we welcome clarity on the initial results announced, which indicated a disparity in the turnout for those voting for president and the islands’ governors which was not apparent to domestic and international elections observers.





The United States calls upon all parties in Comoros to respect the democratic process, its constitution, and the rule of law to prevent further loss of life and property. We denounce all violence, call for calm from all parties, including opposition parties, and urge all election-related grievances be resolved through established legal processes.





The United States hopes the government of Comoros will take the opportunity to ensure transparency in the electoral process, increase confidence in its institutions and ensure the integrity of this and future elections.