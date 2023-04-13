Le président français Emmanuel Macron a jeté Azali Assoumani sous le bus



La décision de Paris d'expulser les îliens de Mayotte manu militaire n'est pas un acte amical.Rais Azali doit saisir AU-PR, Moussa Fakih pour ARRÊTER cette action inhumaine. La décision de Paris d'expulser les îliens de Mayotte manu militaire n'est pas un acte amical.Rais Azali doit saisir AU-PR, Moussa Fakih pour ARRÊTER cette action inhumaine.





Le président Azali Assoumani devra reconnaître que sa politique non définie d'apaisement avec son homologue français s'est effondrée. Le président Macron a jeté Azali sous le bus.





Paris portera donc la responsabilité de forcer les autorités de Moroni à réintroduire la question de Mayotte dans les organisations internationales (UA, ONU, LIGUE ARABE ETC). Les Comores n'auront d'autre choix que de demander à terme à la Cour internationale d'arbitrer sur la délicate question de Mayotte sur la base du droit international.





Conscients de l'importance des relations entre la France et les Comores, nous sommes nombreux à avoir la conviction que la meilleure façon de trouver une solution durable à ce douloureux problème sera de poursuivre les négociations.





English Version





The Paris decision to expel the îlians from Mayotte manu military is not a friendly act.Rais Azali must seize AU Commission President Moussa Fakih to STOP this inhumane action.





President Azali Assoumani will have to acknowledge that his undefined politics of appeasement with his French homologue has collapsed. President Macron has thrown Azali under the bus.





Paris will therefore bear the responsibility for forcing the authorities in Moroni to reintroduce the question of Mayotte back to the international organisations (AU,UN, ARAB LEAGUE ETC). Comoros will have no other choice but to eventually ask the International Court to arbitrate on the delicate question of Mayotte on the basis of international law.





Aware of the important relations between France and the Comoros, many of us believe the best way to find a durable solution to this painful problem will be to continue negotiations.





Par Said Hilali