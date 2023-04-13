Le président français Emmanuel Macron a jeté Azali Assoumani sous le bus

0 0 13 avril 2023 2023-04-13T19:54:00+02:00 Modifier ce post

Le président français Emmanuel Macron a jeté Azali Assoumani sous le bus. La décision de Paris d'expulser les îliens de Mayotte manu militaire n'est p

Le président français Emmanuel Macron a jeté Azali Assoumani sous le bus

La décision de Paris d'expulser les îliens de Mayotte manu militaire n'est pas un acte amical.Rais Azali doit saisir AU-PR, Moussa Fakih pour ARRÊTER cette action inhumaine.

Le président Azali Assoumani devra reconnaître que sa politique non définie d'apaisement avec son homologue français s'est effondrée. Le président Macron a jeté Azali sous le bus.

Paris portera donc la responsabilité de forcer les autorités de Moroni à réintroduire la question de Mayotte dans les organisations internationales (UA, ONU, LIGUE ARABE ETC). Les Comores n'auront d'autre choix que de demander à terme à la Cour internationale d'arbitrer sur la délicate question de Mayotte sur la base du droit international.

Conscients de l'importance des relations entre la France et les Comores, nous sommes nombreux à avoir la conviction que la meilleure façon de trouver une solution durable à ce douloureux problème sera de poursuivre les négociations.

English Version


The Paris decision to expel the îlians from Mayotte manu military is not a friendly act.Rais Azali must seize AU Commission President Moussa Fakih to STOP this inhumane action.

President Azali Assoumani will have to acknowledge that his undefined politics of appeasement with his French homologue has collapsed. President Macron has thrown Azali under the bus.

Paris will therefore bear the responsibility for forcing the authorities in Moroni to reintroduce the question of Mayotte back to the international organisations (AU,UN, ARAB LEAGUE ETC). Comoros will have no other choice but to eventually ask the International Court to arbitrate on the delicate question of Mayotte on the basis of international law.

Aware of the important relations between France and the Comoros, many of us believe the best way to find a durable solution to this painful problem will be to continue negotiations.

Par Said Hilali

COMMENTAIRES

Nom

A la Une,309,Abdillah Saandi Kemba,92,Abdou Ada Musbahou,89,Abdou Elwahab Msa Bacar,60,Abdoul Anziz Said Attoumane,15,Abdoulatuf Bacar,102,Abdourahamane Cheikh Ali,82,Aboubacar Ben SAID SALIM,43,Actualité Sportive,2056,Adinani Toahert Ahamada,42,Afrique,1543,Ahmadou Mze,75,Akram Said Mohamed,67,Ali Mmadi,194,Ali Moindjié,76,Anli Yachourtu,89,Assaf Mohamed Sahali,32,Ben Ali Combo,414,Biographie,1,Chacha Mohamed,47,COMMUNIQUE (APO),57,Comores - diaspora,1159,Comores Développement,88,ComoresDroit,425,COMORESplus,50,Comoropreneuriat,18,Cookies,1,Culture et Société,8432,Daoud Halifa,221,Darchari MIKIDACHE,197,Dhoul-karnayne Abdouroihamane,12,Dhoulkarnaine Youssouf,134,Dini NASSUR,144,Djounaid Djoubeir,85,Economie et Finance,1592,Élections 2016,370,Élections 2019,158,Elections 2020,33,Est africain - Océan Indien,3260,EVENEMENTS,52,Farid Mnebhi,341,France,1582,Hadji Anouar,20,Hamadi Abdou,448,High Tech,822,Ibrahim Abdou Said,8,Idriss Mohamed Chanfi,443,IMAM Abdillah,18,Infos légales,1,Irchad Abdallah,25,Journal Officiel,292,Kamal Abdallah,150,Lettre de Motivation,158,M. Soidrouddyne Hassane,108,Mayotte,2520,MBAE Ahmed Chabdine,11,Mohamed Abdou Hassani,460,Mohamed IBRAHIM MIHIDJAY,104,Mohamed Inoussa,34,Mohamed Soighir,28,Monde,1611,Moudjahidi Abdoulbastoi,32,Nakib Ali Mhoumadi,16,Nakidine Hassane,501,Nassuf Ahmed Abdou,24,Nassurdine Ali Mhoumadi,67,Offres d'emploi,197,Omar Ibn Abdillah,16,Pages,8,Paul-Charles DELAPEYRE,29,People,422,PERSONNALITÉS COMORIENNES,140,PHILIPPE DIVAY,82,Politique Nationale,5713,Publication Article,1,Rafik Adili,48,SAID HALIFA,22,Said HILALI,83,Said Yassine S.A,169,Saïd-Abdillah Saïd-Ahmed,48,Salwa Mag,132,Santé et bien-être,817,SOILIHI Ahamada Mlatamou,50,Toufé Maecha,447,Toyb Ahmed,239,Transport Aérien,1149,Tribune libre,4650,TV DIRECT,3,Youssouf Ben,68,
ltr
item
HabarizaComores.com | Toute l'actualité des Comores: Le président français Emmanuel Macron a jeté Azali Assoumani sous le bus
Le président français Emmanuel Macron a jeté Azali Assoumani sous le bus
Le président français Emmanuel Macron a jeté Azali Assoumani sous le bus. La décision de Paris d'expulser les îliens de Mayotte manu militaire n'est p
https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEiQi5CP4EQZQLHM9VNSMVC1sn1MGyFG-hlnJn7A-EeLGQUL-5pIC4cBrI4BDL418cUPQuXe8WbmdPo-ycIU_xuwK3cnCvWv_5NBzd8UEaQfVqN_E_CbpDO27nGeyOU-dGNyt1pndIAbFK5-YS-2bUaEXliJLRO74khKZ3b0Uan8CVU-NSVjo4snpJ04/w320-h169/azalimacron.jpeg
https://blogger.googleusercontent.com/img/b/R29vZ2xl/AVvXsEiQi5CP4EQZQLHM9VNSMVC1sn1MGyFG-hlnJn7A-EeLGQUL-5pIC4cBrI4BDL418cUPQuXe8WbmdPo-ycIU_xuwK3cnCvWv_5NBzd8UEaQfVqN_E_CbpDO27nGeyOU-dGNyt1pndIAbFK5-YS-2bUaEXliJLRO74khKZ3b0Uan8CVU-NSVjo4snpJ04/s72-w320-c-h169/azalimacron.jpeg
HabarizaComores.com | Toute l'actualité des Comores
https://www.habarizacomores.com/2023/04/le-president-francais-emmanuel-macron.html
https://www.habarizacomores.com/
https://www.habarizacomores.com/
https://www.habarizacomores.com/2023/04/le-president-francais-emmanuel-macron.html
true
8268768984551920237
UTF-8
Chargé tous les articles Aucun article trouvé VOIR TOUT Lire la suite Répondre Annuler la réponse Supprimer Par Accueil PAGES ARTICLES Voir tout RECOMMANDÉ POUR VOUS CATÉGORIE ARCHIVE RECHERCHER TOUS LES ARTICLES Aucun article trouvé avec votre recherche Retour à l'Accueil Dimanche Lundi Mardi Mercredi Jeudi Vendredi Samedi Dim Lun Mar Mer Jeu Ven Sam Janvier Février Mars Avril Mai Juin Juillet Août Septembre Octobre Novembre Décembre Jan Fév Mar Avr Mai Jun Jul Aoû Sep Oct Nov Déc juste maintenant il y a 1 minute $$1$$ minutes ago Il ya 1 heure $$1$$ hours ago Hier $$1$$ days ago $$1$$ weeks ago il y a plus de 5 semaines Followers Follow CE CONTENU PREMIUM EST VERROUILLÉ ÉTAPE 1: Partager sur un réseau social ÉTAPE 2: Cliquez sur le lien sur votre réseau social Copier tout le code Sélectionner tout le code Tous les codes ont été copiés dans votre presse-papiers Impossible de copier les codes / textes, appuyez sur les touches [CTRL] + [C] (ou CMD + C avec Mac) pour les copier. Table des matières