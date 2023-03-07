L'Ambassade américaine offre une Bourse d'études pour l'année universitaire 2024-2025



Annonce :





L'ambassade américaine a le plaisir d'offrir une bourse pour une étude à temps plein en vue de l'obtention d'un master dans un établissement d'enseignement supérieur aux États-Unis pour l'année universitaire 2024-2025.





Postulez dès maintenant pour le programme Fulbright pour étudiants étrangers. (Le financement Fulbright est limité à DEUX ans).





30 Avril 2023. Lisez les instructions ici: Remplissez et soumettez vos candidatures en ligne avant le. Lisez les instructions ici: https://km.usembassy.gov/2024-2025-fulbright-foreign.../





Announcement : The American Embassy is pleased to offer an award for a full-time study towards a Master’s degree at a Higher Education Institution in the United States for 2024-2025 academic year. Apply now for The 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺. (Fulbright funding is limited to TWO years)



