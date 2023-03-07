L'Ambassade américaine offre une Bourse d'études pour l'année universitaire 2024-2025

Annonce : 


L'ambassade américaine a le plaisir d'offrir une bourse pour une étude à temps plein en vue de l'obtention d'un master dans un établissement d'enseignement supérieur aux États-Unis pour l'année universitaire 2024-2025. 

Postulez dès maintenant pour le programme Fulbright pour étudiants étrangers. (Le financement Fulbright est limité à DEUX ans).

Remplissez et soumettez vos candidatures en ligne avant le 30 Avril 2023. Lisez les instructions ici: https://km.usembassy.gov/2024-2025-fulbright-foreign.../

Announcement : The American Embassy is pleased to offer an award for a full-time study towards a Master’s degree at a Higher Education Institution in the United States for 2024-2025 academic year. Apply now for The 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗺. (Fulbright funding is limited to TWO years)

Complete and submit your applications online before April 30, 2023. Read the instructions on how to apply here: https://km.usembassy.gov/2024-2025-fulbright-foreign.../

