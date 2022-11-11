

Rais Sambi, Mamadou & Nourdine ont été inculpés pour crimes économiques. L'accusation de trahison a été inventée pour les écarter de la scène politique. Azali crée un précédent très dangereux. Rais Sambi, Mamadou & Nourdine ont été inculpés pour crimes économiques. L'accusation de trahison a été inventée pour les écarter de la scène politique. Azali crée un précédent très dangereux.





La victoire ne peut être obtenue par l'instrumentalisation de notre système judiciaire discrédité pour soutenir une décision politique du système autocratique de prolonger le mandat d'Azali Assoumani.





Les crimes économiques sont devenus la marque de fabrique du régime autoritaire et il est donc très pratique pour le régime de déplacer le poteau de but. La justice a été compromise et la crédibilité des procès a été jetée aux oubliettes de l'injustice.





Azali a de nouveau été détourné du droit chemin par ses collaborateurs à courte vue qui refusent d'en mesurer les conséquences dangereuses pour la nation.





Mamadou était au courant des manœuvres de son principal parrain Ikililou Dhoinine pour basculer son soutien au candidat Azali lors des élections présidentielles de 2017. Il aurait pu contester les résultats confus annoncés par la Cour constitutionnelle, mais a pourtant décidé de concéder honorablement sa défaite. Sambi, de son côté, a facilité l'élection de son "partenaire" Azali.





Je vous demande instamment d'épargner aux Comores cet horrible spectacle. Beit Salam n'est pas un théâtre. Qu'Allah sauve les Comores.





English Version





Rais Sambi, Mamadou & Nourdine were indicted for economic crimes. The accusation for trahison has been invented to remove them from political scene. Azali is setting very dangerous precedent.





Victory cannot be achieve by the instrumentalisation of our discredited Justice system to support a political decision by the autocratic system to extend the mandate of Azali Assoumani.





Economic crimes have become the hallmark of the authoritarian regime and it is therefore very convenient for the regime to move then goal post. Justice has been compromised and the credibility of the trials has been thrown in the dustbin of injustice.





Azali has again been led to astray by his shortsighted collaborators who refuse to force the dangerous consequences for the nation.





Mamadou was aware of the manoeuvres by his principal sponsor Ikililou Dhoinine to switch his support for candidate Azali during the presidential elections in 2017. He could have contested the confused results announced by the Constitutional Court, but yet decided to concede honourable his defeat. Sambi on his side facilitated the election of his "partner" Azali.





I urge you to spare the Comoros this horrible spectacle. Beit Salam is not a Theatre. May Allah save the Comoros.





Par Saïd Hilali